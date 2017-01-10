Arrest made in Pleasureville murder

CAMPBELLSBURG, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Louisville man in Henry County.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. January 9 at an apartment complex on Main Street in Pleasureville. The victim, Zachary Fluhr, 23, of Louisville, was found outside on the sidewalk. Fluhr died from a single gunshot wound.

KSP investigators say Fluhr was shot by Randall Eugene Carman, 22, of Pleasureville, during an altercation.

Carman was arrested on one count of murder and is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

