Arrest made in Pleasureville murder

One fire crew is keeping an eye on what's left of the fire in the 13400 block of Old Henry Road.More >>
One fire crew is keeping an eye on what's left of the fire in the 13400 block of Old Henry Road.More >>
The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. January 9 at an apartment complex on Main Street in Pleasureville. The victim was found outside on the sidewalk.More >>
The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. January 9 at an apartment complex on Main Street in Pleasureville. The victim was found outside on the sidewalk.More >>
Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernie Napier said no injuries were reported.More >>
Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernie Napier said no injuries were reported.More >>
All routes will operate twice weekly.More >>
All routes will operate twice weekly.More >>
Voters in Old Louisville will decide whether alcohol sales should be expanded in part of the neighborhood on Tuesday.More >>
Voters in Old Louisville will decide whether alcohol sales should be expanded in part of the neighborhood on Tuesday.More >>