Drop Your Drawers: Louisville libraries collecting underwear for students

Underwear can be donated at all Louisville Free Public Library locations. (Source: LFPL)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Public Libraries are collecting underwear - yes, underwear - for students in the city.

The Drop Your Drawers Campaign is a state-wide effort to provide children with one of life's most basic necessities.

“Most of us take clean underwear for granted—it’s not something we think about impacting a child’s education,” LFPL’s Manager of Youth Services Kate Schiavi said. “The Drop Your Drawers Campaign is aimed at not only raising awareness about a serious issue in a fun way, but also finding ways to help kids succeed in school, no matter what the need.”

Thousands of kids in Kentucky don't have clean underwear or underwear that fits properly, according to Schiavi.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS: Metal detectors not needed despite increase of guns in schools

+ Hostess recalls white peppermint Twinkies over salmonella worries

+ Kentucky bathroom bill could negatively impact Louisville sports

The public can donate NEW underwear, sizes 4-16, at any public library location. The underwear will be distributed to the Family Resource Centers at JCPS schools.

The LFPL is also hosting a series of underwear-themed events for children. Click here for the schedule.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.