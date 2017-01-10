WATCH LIVE @ 2pm: Rick Pitino's weekly news conference

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: After a loss at Notre Dame and a win at Georgia Tech, the 14th-ranked Louisville Cardinals are back home. They will host Pittsburgh in an ACC contest tomorrow night at the KFC Yum! Center. This afternoon at 2 p.m., head coach Rick Pitino holds his weekly news conference to tell us the latest about the team. You can watch it on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream and hear for yourself what Coach Pitino has to say. Tune in by clicking on the appropriate link:
