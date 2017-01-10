LMPD forming new task force

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a record year of violence in 2016, LMPD has created a new task force to get criminals off the streets and behind jail bars.

Through the collective efforts of LMPD, the FBI, DEA, ATF, the U.S. Marshals, as well as the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, the Louisville Metro INTEL (LMINTEL) task force has been created.

LMINTEL is an intelligence led task force which identifies violent offenders and leverages all available resources to locate, apprehend and then prosecute those offenders.

LMPD encourages the community to join with law enforcement in the partnership and provide tips, leads and information as officers strive to keep the city of Louisville safe.

