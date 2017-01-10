Muhammad Ali Center preparing for 4-day Ali birthday celebration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Community Connections Radio Show, in partnership with the Muhammad Ali Center, is planning to celebrate what would have been Muhammad Ali’s 75th birthday.

Saturday's to-do is a ticketed event. Select individuals from the Louisville community will be part of the program. The celebration takes place from 1-4 p.m.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Drop Your Drawers: Louisville libraries collecting underwear

+ Brush fire burning in northeast Jefferson Co.

+ Halfway house escapee from Louisville caught in Grant Co.

Organizers said they're focusing on the youth of Metro Louisville, adding that they want the 514 people affected by gun violence in 2016 to "not be forgotten" and will be involved in Saturday's event.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate the life of Ali and his core principals of anti-violence, as well as focusing on young people.

Click here for the complete four-day lineup

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.