Jeffersontown PD looking for robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.

The individual in the photo is accused of stealing a credit card and then using it approximately 20 minutes after the robbery occurred.

Police are looking for the individual and the car pictured. The car is described as a white 4 door, 1990's model Subaru Legacy.

The car and the individual match the description the victim gave police.

Anyone with information on either the person or the car is asked to call the Jeffersontown Police Department at 502-267-0503.

