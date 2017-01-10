Cultural Pass returning in 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fund for the Arts kicked off its 2017 campaign on Tuesday to expand the reach and impact of the arts across Greater Louisville at its annual event at Churchill Downs.

During the annual event, the Fund for the Arts announced a new partnership with Mayor Greg Fischer and Churchill Downs to continue the Cultural Pass in the 2017 year, and in the coming years.

The Cultural Pass presented by Churchill Downs, in partnership with Louisville Metro, Fund for the Arts, Arts and Culture Alliance, and Louisville Free Public Library offers Louisville's youth free admission during the summer months to dozens of arts and cultural venues across the city. The new partnership will help expand the Cultural Pass program and ensure its long-term success, the press release said.

"Churchill Downs is proud to support the Mayor's office and Fund for the Arts to help ensure that every child in our community has access to the arts and the opportunity to connect with Louisville's rich cultural organizations," said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated. "The Cultural Pass is part of our ongoing commitment to support Louisville's vibrant arts community."

Other key initiatives include the second annual arts showcase and Awards in the Arts celebrations to kick off Derby week at Churchill Downs to celebrate and recognize local artists.

