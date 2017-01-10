Voters approve alcohol sales in Old Louisville's only dry precinct

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Alcohol will soon be sold in more places in Old Louisville.

About 120 voters in the neighborhood's only dry precinct showed up to the polls on Tuesday.

They decided alcohol should be sold by the drink and packaged at restaurants, bars and stores.

The final vote was 90-33.

The 124th precinct covers First to Preston Streets between Oak to Burnett. There are 1,400 registered voters in the precinct, according to the Jefferson County Elections Office.

A date will not be set for the alcohol sales to begin until the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives completes their required reports.

