Vybe night club shooting suspect indicted

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man who is charged with a deadly shooting outside a popular downtown night club has been indicted for murder.

John Reed, 28, is accused of shooting two people outside Vybe lounge, in the 2400 block of W. Broadway on Dec. 26.

Monquel Ligon, 22, died from his injuries at University Hospital while undergoing surgery. Ligon suffered a gun shot wound to the chest. The other victim that was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Reed has been indicted for murder, assault, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

