SuperChefs donating proceeds to non-profits that work with kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular Louisville restaurant is donating a portion of its profits to local organizations focused on keeping kids out of trouble.

One day each month, SuperChefs will give its proceeds to a non-profit group.

The first organization to receive a donation will be AMPED, a program that teaches music and related topics to kids, ages 11-17.

"We are so grateful to Darnell for helping AMPED to help the youth in our community," AMPED Co-founder Dave Christopher said. "Super Chef Darnell is such an inspiration. He has been through so much and yet he continues to push forward with his dream and mission to inspire others to achieve greatness. A fire and then a flood and yet he keeps on smiling and thinking of others, wow!"

The designated date for proceeds to be donated to AMPED is Tuesday, January 17. The dates for upcoming months have not yet been released.

