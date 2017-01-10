VIDEO: Watch Rick Pitino's weekly news conference

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Before the 14th-ranked Louisville Cardinals host ACC foe Pittsburgh on Wednesday, coach Rick Pitino met with the media at his weekly news conference to share the latest on his team's health, how good of a defensive team the Panthers are and which of his own players has to hide food like a squirrel!
