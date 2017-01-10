New partnership targets drug dealers for imprisonment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – After catching the attention of the government as one of the nation’s heroin hotspots, Louisville is taking a different approach to help combat overdoses.



A partnership between the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration and LMPD’s narcotics unit is targeting street drug dealers. The DEA usually goes for bigger trafficking operations but starting January of 2017, they will be holding street dealers accountable for every bad ounce they sell.



Behind ever bad ounce, is a tragedy.



“I want to express my grief or my loss to whoever took part in taking her life,” Tina Mills said.



Mills lost her daughter, Maegan Mills, to heroin nearly three years ago. Back then, Mills thought she could take the matter into her own hands.



“She (Maegan) had messaged someone that she went by Newburg Road every day, so I figured I could figure this out on my own,” Mills said.



Only to find out, a regular dealer isn’t easy to track down as someone not involved in law enforcement.



“I couldn’t get any further, I just decided to let it go,” Mills said.

By letting go she means she stopped trying to look for the dealer who sold heroin to her daughter. Since then, Mills is channeling her grief into love, delivering “Butterfly Backpacks” to women at the Healing Place.



She said it was a dark time but was inspired by the time she dropped Maegan off at the Healing Place for treatment. She was looking to bring a backpack filled with essentials like toothbrushes and soap for her duration at the clinic.



That’s when Mills knew women at the Healing Place could use a backpack similar to that.



Although Mills is doing something helpful for the community to relieve her grief, the DEA is working with LMPD to ensure that letting go, and moving on aren’t the only options left for family members who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction.



They are targeting any dealer who sells a lethal dose. It’s a much different, specific game - one that is unusual by DEA standards.



“The DEA doesn’t typically target the street level dealer,” Jim Scott said.



Scott is the resident DEA agent in charge in Louisville.

“We typically don’t target users but what we’re up against is that these are killing people,” he said.



As for LMPD’s Narcotics Unit, Major Donald Burbrink said the ball has been rolling for the past month or so. They were always interested in arresting drug dealers. However, in the past they couldn’t convict them with a charge that made them directly responsible for the death of another person. Now, with this new partnership, a dealer can be sentenced up to 20 years in federal prison for taking the life of another.



“If there is evidence there - written notes or witnesses or cellphones or whatever, will call us at that point, we’ll go and collect evidence and interview the people to find out who the dealer is,” Major Burbrink said.



The difficulty of tracking down a dealer with the help of cellphone evidence and family members isn’t hard, according to Major Burbrink. Often times, the five most recent cellphone records from the victim’s phone will reveal the dealer.



Family members desperate to stop the victim’s habit will also be willing to give any hints as to who the dealer was as well.



Many liken the epidemic to Russian Roulette. The player at fault, but the supplier too.

“I liken it to a gun dealer who sells you a revolver at his shop, throws a bullet in the chamber knowing full well you’re going to go home, spin that barrel, put it up to your head and play Russian Roulette,” Scott said.



This Heroin Initiative may be working with smaller targets for DEA standards. But to Mills and other parents who have gone through grief, it’s a big step towards future protection.



“If they take one dealer off the streets, so many people are dying every day…every day,” Mills said. “This is going to save many lives.”



Scott said the DEA has already rolled out similar programs in several cities in Pennsylvania as well as Indiana.



