Sentence date set for Southern IN murder suspect

HARRISON, IN (WAVE) - A man who plead guilty to the 2013 murders of a Southern Indiana couple appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Kevin Schuler, 21, admitted to the 2013 murder of Aseneath Arnold and Gary Henderson.

Schuler has pleaded guilty, then not guilty, and then guilty once more, all in the effort to avoid the death penalty.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ 2nd suspect in IN double murder takes plea deal

+ Double murder suspect takes 2nd plea deal; had rescinded 1st one

+ Double murder result of 'burglary gone wrong'

+ Huber's Family Farm remembers murder victims

+ Neighbors of murdered Harrison Co. couple speak

+ Murder suspect rescinds plea deal moments before sentencing

A sentence date for Schuler is expected to start January 30th and will last around one week. Schuler is facing life in prison without parole.

Schuler's co-defendant, Austin Scott has also admitted to the crimes and has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.