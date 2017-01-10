Special judge to oversee former Clarksville officer theft case

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A former officer and city council member charged with stealing while working security at a Walmart will have a new judge to hear his case.

On Tuesday, Judge Joseph Weber recused himself in the case against Mike Popplewell, citing the reason as knowing Popplewell.

Less than a month after being elected to the city council, investigators say Poppelwell took a Fitbit, jewelry, greeting cards and toys on Black Friday.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Clarksville police officer resigns after alleged theft

+ Clark County councilman resigns amid criminal charges

While not admitting guilt, Popplewell's attorney says his client realizes he has done wrong and that's the reason he left his council seat.

A special judge will now hear the case, which won't cost Popplewell any extra fees.

Clark county republicans are expected to fill the council seat within the next month.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.