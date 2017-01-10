Moore HS students 'Stop the Bleed' with trauma response training

Moore High School students taught their teachers how to 'Stop the Bleed' on Tuesday. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students at Moore Traditional High School taught a lesson in life saving to their teachers on Tuesday.

Trauma doctors from University of Louisville Hospital trained the teenagers on how to stop severe bleeding during emergency situations. The students, in turn, passed along their training to the teachers.

Victims of trauma can die from blood loss within five members, according to UofL. Bystanders are often the first line of defense in saving those lives.

Some of the techniques used in the training included using tourniquets and compression.

The event was part of the federal government's Stop the Bleed campaign, which began after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

"It's been done in other cities," UofL trauma surgeon Keith Miller said. "It's going to be throughout the U.S. It's not there yet. And I think groups like this have really taken control of spreading that information out."

About 90 students from Moore's HOSA: Future Health Professionals program participated in the event.

