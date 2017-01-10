Shepherdsville mayor asks council to OK Rick McCubbin as new police chief

Former Bardstown Police Department chief Rick McCubbin could be the new police chief of Shepherdsvile. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Curtis Hockenberry figured he'd been looking for a new Police Chief in the next couple of years.

But last week, Doug Puckett gave written notice he would retire on Jan. 31.

"I'm leaving the Department better than I received it," Puckett told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday. The number of sworn officers has doubled, to thirty, since Puckett's arrival after retiring from Louisville Metro Police.

The search for his replacement hasn't stretched far, if at all; former Bardstown Police Chief Rick McCubbin is in the running.

"It's all about transparency, that's what the magic word is," Hockenberry said. "He is the Chief, if Council approves it."

"They advised me that until the Council meets and confirms, to not comment, other that I'm in the mix," McCubbin told WAVE 3 News via text message.

"He came here several times when he was a federal Marshal," Puckett said. "I like Rick. I'm glad they're getting somebody of his caliber in here."

Puckett, McCubbin and Hockenberry all were Louisville Police officers at the same time, but never worked with one another, Hockenberry said.

He declined to confirm who approached whom first.

"I don't want to give anybody no false hope" Hockenberry said. "I believe he's more qualified than than any other candidate."

McCubbin left the Bardstown force last May, only days after the third anniversary of the ambush murder of Officer Jason Ellis.

"That's gonna haunt me until that's solved," McCubbin told WAVE 3 News Anchor Scott Reynolds then. "And if it's never solved that will haunt me my entire life."

McCubbin cited "interference" from Bardstown Mayor John Royalty as a major reason for his departure. Royalty himself was a former police officer.

"I'll try not to micro-manage," Mayor Hockenberry said. "But sometimes the needs can change with the Community out here."

"The community's growing, leaps and bounds," Chief Puckett said. "They're gonna need more officers. It's gonna take more...more money."

McCubbin's reputation for speaking his mind has grown since his retirement. In the past week alone, Facebook postings have lauded President-elect Donald Trump for an appreciation of law enforcement "greater than the last two Presidents or so." He's asserted that Democrats have "denied the election results" and claimed America "got what it asked for" by blaming police for Chicago's sky-high number of murders.

"I don't see no problem with that," Hockenberry said.

After Tuesday's meeting, City Council next convenes Jan. 24, one week before Puckett's departure.

"If they approve McCubbin tonight, he could shadow Chief Puckett for the next two or three weeks," Hockenberry said. "They can question him all they want and check his resume'."

Only one of Shepherdsville's six City Council members responded to WAVE 3 News' phone calls, emails or text messages seeking comment.

"I can tell you I am in support of the Chief our Mayor is recommending," Bonnie Enlow texted Tuesday afternoon. "Tonight is the beginning of a New City! We are going to show we are strong and united."

