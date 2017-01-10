Trinity Shamrocks celebrate 24th football state title win

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's high school football powerhouse celebrated another state title win on Tuesday with a school pep rally.

The Trinity Shamrocks won the schools 24th state championship in December. That number, the most in state history.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Coaching matchup makes Kentucky high school basketball history

+ Watch Rick Pitino's weekly news conference

+ Clemson topples the Tide, wins first title since 1981

The win was the 12th for head coach Bob Beatty, which also tops a state record.

The Shamrocks finished the season 15-0, and ranked in the top 20 of several national polls.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.