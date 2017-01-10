Trinity Shamrocks celebrate 24th football state title win - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trinity Shamrocks celebrate 24th football state title win

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAVE 3 News/ Brelin Tilford) (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Brelin Tilford)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's high school football powerhouse celebrated another state title win on Tuesday with a school pep rally.

The Trinity Shamrocks won the schools 24th state championship in December. That number, the most in state history. 

The win was the 12th for head coach Bob Beatty, which also tops a state record. 

The Shamrocks finished the season 15-0, and ranked in the top 20 of several national polls. 

