Louisville salons repurpose, recycle through Green Circle program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As efforts to go green ramp up, one company is helping the salon industry recycle.

Green Circle Salons repurposes waste products from salons in various ways.

Foils and plastic can be recycled. Leftover color can be spun out to strain the chemicals before the small amount left over goes to a landfill.

Hair clippings can be used as hair booms, which absorb oil during natural disasters. The hair can also be used to make bedding for displaced animals during flooding or hurricanes.



The program can help salons cut their carbon footprint by 95%.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Voters approve alcohol sales in Old Louisville's only dry precinct

+ Allegiant Airlines to offer service from Louisville to 6 southeast cities

+ Butchertown Grocery ranks among country's best new restaurants

"It is a little bit of effort, but I think the cumulative effect on collecting all of this and putting it in the proper place makes a big difference, salon owner Linda Williams said."



There are three salons in Kentucky, including two in Louisville, that are Green Circle Certified.

In Louisville, Neatbeat and Omagi Salon and Spa are certified with Green Circle Salons. The Salon at Wellington Arms in Lexington is also certified.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.