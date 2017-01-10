Juvenile accused of raping IUS student on campus appears in court

BY ELIZABETH DEPOMPEI

News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY, IN (News and Tribune) - A 17-year-old accused of raping an Indiana University Southeast student on the New Albany campus in September appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

James Young, Louisville, is charged with a level 3 felony count of rape. The charge was filed on Dec. 12 in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1, and a warrant was issued a few days later. On Monday, Young was transported from a Louisville juvenile detention to the Floyd County jail.

According to court records, an IUS student went to the campus police department on Sept. 26 and told IUS Police Chief Charles Edelen that she had been sexually assaulted the day prior. The alleged victim then told an IUS officer that Young had called her on Sept. 25 and asked if he could hang out at her on-campus apartment while he waited for his ride to pick him up. Young — who was not an IUS student — showed up to the student's apartment at Orchard Lodge soon after.

The student said Young was sitting on the couch when she went into her bedroom to plug her phone into a charger. She said Young approached her from behind, grabbed her hair and said "I know you like it rough."

The student said she told Young she did not want to have sex with him, but Young allegedly picked the student up and threw her on the bed. He's accused of raping the student in her bedroom.

When Young's cell phone rang, he reportedly jumped off the victim to answer the call. The student told police she jumped out of the bed and opened the bedroom door, where the student's roommate had been trying to enter. She went to the roommate's bedroom and told her Young had raped her. The student then went back to her own bedroom and told Young to leave, which he did.

The student's roommate told police that she had been sleeping in her bedroom around the time of the alleged rape. When she woke up, she went to the alleged victim's bedroom door, which was closed. As she approached the door, the student "came running out of the bedroom."

Both students told police they've known Young since childhood. The alleged victim said Young texted her "sorry" after he left the apartment, but she deleted the text message and blocked his number. The student was taken to Baptist Health Floyd Hospital for a sexual assault examination and the student's clothing and bedding was collected as evidence.

It's unclear why Young wasn't booked into Floyd County jail until this week, or why he was being held in a Louisville juvenile detention center. He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, when his bond was set at $75,000 cash-surety, meaning Young would have to pay 10 percent, or $7,500, to be released. A no-contact order with the alleged victim was issued and a trial was scheduled for May.

Edelen, IUS police chief, did not return messages from the News and Tribune on Tuesday. IUS Director of Marketing and Communications Nancy Jo Trafton emailed the following statement to the News and Tribune:

“IU Southeast promptly responds to information or reports of possible sexual assault, and is strongly committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all members of its community," the statement reads. "IU Southeast is aware of the reported assault that occurred last fall. The university did not issue a crime notice at the time based on an analysis of the situation, including that the identity of the assailant was known and the case was being actively investigated."

According to the IUS police department's website, students are alerted if there's an incident that is determined by the department to pose a threat to the campus community. Warnings are usually sent for crimes such as homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and sexual assault, according to the website. Determining whether an alert is needed is decided on a "case-by-case basis."