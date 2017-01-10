McCubbin named as new Shepherdsville police chief

A 17-year-old accused of raping an Indiana University Southeast student on the New Albany campus in September appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Rick McCubbin was named as the chief on Tuesday following a vote of 6-0 by the Shepherdsville City Council.More >>
As efforts to go green ramp up, one company is helping the salon industry recycle.More >>
Alcohol will soon be sold in Old Louisville's 124th precinct.More >>
Former police chief of Bardstown, Rick McCubbin, is in the running for the newly opened position of police chief of Shepherdsville.More >>
