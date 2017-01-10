McCubbin named new Shepherdsville police chief

Former Bardstown Police Department chief Rick McCubbin has been named the new police chief of Shepherdsvile. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The former Bardstown police chief has been chosen to lead the Shepherdsville Police Department.

Rick McCubbin was named as the chief on Tuesday following a vote of 6-0 by the Shepherdsville City Council.



McCubbin will replace Doug Puckett who gave a written notice he would retire on Jan. 31.



McCubbin left the Bardstown force in May of 2016 and cited interference from Bardstown Mayor John Royalty as a major reason for his departure.

