McCubbin named new Shepherdsville police chief

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury or the number of people hurt.More >>
Rick McCubbin was named as the chief on Tuesday following a vote of 6-0 by the Shepherdsville City Council.More >>
New legal documents filed in California show the FBI paid Best Buy Geek Squad employees to inform them of child pornography found on computers.More >>
A few months ago, the executive director of the American Legion tasted her homemade treats and insisted they be brought to Washington, D.C. for the inaugural ball.More >>
At a work session on Tuesday night, Jefferson County Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Michael Raisor advised against purchasing metal detectors for the Jefferson County Public district.More >>
