Bullitt Co. Animal Control director suspended

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Bullitt County's Animal Control Director is serving a four day suspension after reportedly having an argument with a judge.

Judge-Executive Melanie Roberts notified Bullitt County Animal Control Director Mark William of his suspension in a letter on Monday.

In the letter, Roberts claims a deputy judge asked William to call her with information about a dog and Williams refused to give her information she requested.



Roberts called the insubordination unacceptable and suspended Williams until Jan. 13. She also stated he could be fired if it happens again.

