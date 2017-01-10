Four Roses mural pays tribute to Whiskey Row's history

The building at 118 East Main Street was home to Four Roses founder Paul Jones Jr.'s company from 1884 to 1922. (Source: Four Roses)

According to Four Roses, the mural measures 21 feet tall by 28 feet wide. (Source: Four Roses)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new piece of art along Whiskey Row downtown gives a nod to the history of Four Roses bourbon.

A vintage mural was painted to honor the history of a two-block area that was once home to more than 20 spirits sellers.



The building at 118 East Main Street was home to Four Roses founder Paul Jones Jr.'s company from 1884 to 1922.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Mulch fire in Middletown expected to burn all week

+ Muhammad Ali Center preparing for 4-day Ali birthday celebration

+ AAA honors 5 law enforcement departments in WAVE Country

The look of the mural comes from the label on a turn-of-the-century Four Roses bottle.

According to Four Roses, the mural measures 21 feet tall by 28 feet wide and was hand painted by artist Kirby Stafford.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.