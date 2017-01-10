Clarksville City Council takes on flooding issues

The council discussed how to stop flooding near Colgate Park during a meeting Tuesday evening. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Clarksville’s City Council discussed how to fix flooding issues during a meeting Tuesday evening.

The issues date back several years and include complaints of flooded homes and businesses, including the Clarion Hotel.

Engineers found a pump needs to be replaced at the Cane Run Station. Fixing the pump will cost approximately $5 million.

Town manager Kevin Baity said, “We feel we are stepping up to the plate to pay a portion of the problem to solve a regional flooding issue and we're asking that our partners in the area step up as well.”



Clarksville plans to ask Jeffersonville to help foot the bill.

