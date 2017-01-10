Kentucky woman to cater bourbon candy for Trump’s inaugural ball

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Robyn Stuart is the founder of DB Bourbon Candy. A few months ago, the executive director of the American Legion tasted her homemade treats and insisted they be brought to Washington, D.C. for the inaugural ball.



“I'm rolling about 5,000 bourbon balls for the inaugural,” Stuart said. “The American Legion ball is one of the oldest balls that is at the inaugural that the incoming president attends. For me, it's very special because I'm a veteran, it's a military ball.”



President-elect Donald Trump will be taking a bite out of Stuart’s candy next Friday, but he's not the first Commander-in-Chief to do so. Former president Bill Clinton got a box last year. Stuart also gave former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, bourbon balls while Clinton was on the campaign trail.



“I showed her the picture of me and Mr. Clinton along with the box of chocolate and she goes ‘Well I didn't get any of that,’” Stuart said.



It's a bitter sweet celebration for Stuart. The DB in her company's title stands for "doodle bug,” a nickname given by her late mother.

Stuart’s mother created the bourbon ball recipe. She died long before all the success, but Stuart knows she's smiling down.



“Johnny Jean is what everybody called my mom,” Stuart said. “Is like sticking her chest out and is got Heaven rocking like crazy like 'You know that's my daughter right? You know that's doodle bug right?’”



Click here to learn more about Stuart’s bourbon candy.



