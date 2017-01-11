Ambulance involved in injury accident

The crash was reported about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash involving an ambulance and at least one other vehicle was reported early Wednesday morning.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the injury accident was reported about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday at Taylorsville Road and Breckenridge Lane.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury or the number of people hurt.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.