Counterfeit cash circulated in Meade Co.

The bills are marked "For motion picture use only." (Source: Meade County Sheriff's Office)

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - Counterfeit cash is being passed in Meade County.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2016 Roundup

According to a post on the Meade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the $100 bills are marked "For motion picture use only," but can be easily mistaken for legitimate cash.

Businesses and citizens are asked to be observant when accepting bills. Anyone who comes into contact with counterfeit money should call 911.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Ambulance involved in injury accident

+ McCubbin named new Shepherdsville police chief

+ JCPS officials advise against metal detectors

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.