UPDATE: 24-year-old man wanted for questioning in New Albany shooting

Police said the victim was shot in the leg. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Police are looking for a 24-year-old man they want to question in connection to a shooting late Tuesday night in New Albany.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 2100 block of East Elm Street about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found a woman who suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. She was treated at a hospital and released.

No arrests have been made in the case, but police said they do not believe the public is at risk.

The name of the man police want to interview in this case has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the New Albany Police Department tip line at 812-948-NAPD (6273).

