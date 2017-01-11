Woman found shot in leg in New Albany

Police said the victim was shot in the leg. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A New Albany woman is recovering from a shooting Tuesday night.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2016 Roundup

New Albany police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of East Elm Street about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found a woman who had been shot in the leg. Her injury is not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case, but police said they do not believe the public is at risk.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Counterfeit cash circulated in Meade Co.

+ Ambulance involved in injury crash

+ JCPS officials advise against metal detectors

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the New Albany Police Department tip line at 812-948-NAPD (6273).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.