Victim of deadly Trimble Co. hit-and-run identified

TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An Indiana woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Trimble County.

According to Kentucky State Police, Donna Frazier, 28, of Madison, IN was hit and killed by a vehicle December 8 on KY 36 West, about one mile from Milton, KY.

Investigators said Frazier was last seen alive at the Souvenir Shop in Milton between 6:30 and 6:45 a.m. on December 8. She was walking from Milton toward Carrollton when she was hit while on the bridge outside the Milton city limits near School Hollow Road.

Police have no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information should call Kentucky State Police at 502-532-6363 or 800-222-5555.

