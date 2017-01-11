Woman arrested in December Park Hill neighborhood shooting

Former police chief of Bardstown, Rick McCubbin, is in the running for the newly opened position of police chief of Shepherdsville.More >>
Former police chief of Bardstown, Rick McCubbin, is in the running for the newly opened position of police chief of Shepherdsville.More >>
The shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. December 14 in the 1300 block of Dumesnil St. in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>
The shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. December 14 in the 1300 block of Dumesnil St. in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>
A wet Wednesday afternoon is expected around WAVE Country, with some rumblings of thunder as well.More >>
A wet Wednesday afternoon is expected around WAVE Country, with some rumblings of thunder as well.More >>
Police have no suspects in the case.More >>
Police have no suspects in the case.More >>
New legal documents filed in California show the FBI paid Best Buy Geek Squad employees to inform them of child pornography found on computers.More >>
New legal documents filed in California show the FBI paid Best Buy Geek Squad employees to inform them of child pornography found on computers.More >>