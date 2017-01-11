Woman arrested in December Park Hill neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thanks to the identification of witnesses, an arrest has been made in connection with a December shooting.

Toni L. Stallings, 23, of Louisville, was arrested January 10. She is being held on assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief charges.

The shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. December 14 in the 1300 block of Dumesnil St. in the Park Hill neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say Stallings was in a car when she fired the shots. The victim was struck several times and others in the area were placed in danger.

Stallings fled before police arrived but several witnesses identified her as the shooter.

Bond for Stallings has been set at $50,000 cash.

