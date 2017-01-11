SuperChefs remains closed because of water damage

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - SuperChefs is experiencing another setback, after already pushing back its reopen date.

VIEWERS' CHOICE SURVEYS

+ Best burger joints in WAVE Country

+ The 16 best places to get a slice of pizza

Restaurant owners planned to resume business Wednesday, three days after a water pipe broke and flooded the building. However, when they arrived early to begin cooking Wednesday, they learned the restaurant’s water was still turned off, forcing the Bardstown Road eatery to remain closed.

The water pipe break happened exactly one year after a fire destroyed SuperChefs' St. Matthews original location.

Even after the water was restored Wednesday, repairmen suggested remaining closed because of moisture remaining in the walls from the broken pipe.

"Obviously last year was a huge setback and at this point a little water on the floor and the faucets not working does hurt," owner Rodney White said. "We're not able to serve our guests yet, but ... we have a strong family who is willing to help and support us in any way that they can."

SuperChefs is now scheduled to open Thursday at 8 a.m. Its neighboring restaurant, Tom and Chee, is still closed because of the broken water pipe.

RELATED CONTENT

+ IMAGES: SuperChefs opens DINNER to public for first time

+ Fire damages restaurants, businesses off Shelbyville Road

+ SuperChefs to open new restaurant in Highlands

+ 5 Questions with SuperChefs owner Darnell Ferguson

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.