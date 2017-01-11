Police: Suspect cashed forged checks made on bank account of Christian school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with possessing and cashing fake checks that were made under the name of a private Christian school.

Franklin Harold Dixon, 41, of Louisville, was arrested January 10.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

On December 13, Louisville Metro police say Dixon went to two different locations of Old National Bank. At each location, Dixon presented a check to be cashed that was drawn on the account of Christian Academy of Louisville. The total amount Dixon received was $3,820.

Police say Dixon showed his driver's license as identification during each transaction, which was recorded on surveillance video.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Jeffersontown PD looking for robbery suspect

+ McCubbin named new Shepherdsville police chief

+ JCPS officials advise against metal detectors

Dixon was booked at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts each of criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception. Online jail records show that he is no longer in custody.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.