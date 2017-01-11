I-64 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

The crash was reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Interstate 64 has reopened near Mellwood Avenue following a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident blocked all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane for about an hour while emergency crews responded and cleared the scene.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the crash was reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday.

At least one injury was reported in the crash.

