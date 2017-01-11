Man suspected in multiple burglaries arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police believed they have solved multiple burglary cases with the arrest of one man.

John Anthony Ussery, Jr., 34, of Louisville, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. January 10 after officers were called to the 1700 block of Cimmaron Trail on a reported burglary in progress.

Police said they had received the descriptions of a man matching Ussery in connection with several other burglary calls. After following a blood trail left at the scene, they saw Ussery running from the rear of a home in the 10100 block of Headley Hill Road.

After he was taken into custody, Ussery fled a second time while being treated by Louisville Metro EMS. He was quickly captured by LMPD officers.

Ussery was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on seven counts of burglary and one count each of fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and escape. He was also wanted on two outstanding bench warrants for traffic offenses dating back to 2002 and 2003.

