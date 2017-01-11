Family fun center coming to Clarksville

By DANIELLE GRADY

News and Tribune

CLARKSVILLE - A family fun center with 26 bowling lanes, laser tag, a roller rink, bumper cars, a laser maze and restaurant and lounge area is coming to Clarksville’s once-empty Peddler’s Mall location.

Strike & Spare Family Fun Center will open in April and be one of several bowling alleys and family fun centers owned by S&S Family Entertainment. Clarksville's location is replacing a smaller one in New Albany: a 32-lane bowling alley called Hoosier Strike & Spare, said Jack McCarthy, the general manager of the State Street location in New Albany and — eventually — Clarksville’s.

Hoosier Strike & Spare’s lease is up in April after almost 10 years in business. Its building was sold in February to an affiliate of a Nashville-based developer, as reported by Louisville Business First in March, and the bowling alley was bigger than what the buyer wanted for the space, McCarthy said.

S&S Family Entertainment began looking for another location in the area and found one in Clarksville's Peddler's Mall location, which had been vacant for about a decade before it was bought last March by Chris McCarty, co-owner of CC Powersports, said Dylan Fisher, Clarksville's director of redevelopment. The 43,000 square-foot Strike & Spare Family Fun Center joins CC Powersport's internet fulfillment center in the former mall.