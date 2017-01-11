Louisville hospital live streams weight loss procedure

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local hospital answered questions about a weight loss surgery in real time on Wednesday as it broadcast the procedure live on Facebook.

Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital demonstrated a lap band surgery via Facebook Live.

The surgery is minimally invasive and helps people lose large amounts of weight relatively quickly. On average, patients lose 65 percent of their excess weight in the first year, the hospital said in a press release.

The doctor who performed the surgery said he hoped the video would encourage others to seek the help they need to lose weight and improve their health.

