DUI victim says shock probation hearing came as a shock to her

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mistake kept the victim from attending a shock probation hearing of a former Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who admitted she caused a serious drunk driving crash.

Amanda Doyle, a Louisville nurse, is the victim who suffered brain and spinal injuries. Doyle said she registered with VINE (Victim Information and Notification Everyday). She also said the probation office and the victim advocate also had her cell phone number. That's why Doyle is so upset that she did not get the chance to address the judge.

Doyle said she has been to every court appearance and got a call that the shock probation hearing was happening right before it started. A spokesman for the Commonwealth admits the victim notification "slipped through the cracks." As for the defendant? She was well represented in court.

"I know what I did was wrong," said Rachel Bouya Ahmed, the defendant. "Every bone in my body wishes that I could take it back."

Bouya Ahmed, a former Semple Elementary School teacher, addressed Judge Audra Eckerle during the hearing. he told Eckerle she can stay sober and be a positive influence.

Bouya Ahmed admitted driving drunk and seriously injuring Doyle at Broadway and Jackson on November 1, 2015. The courtroom was full of supporters for the former JCPS teacher, including a former co-worker and the Semple Elementary School principal. Both spoke on her behalf.

"Her absence has been a huge void in our building," said Danielle Randle, the principal of Semple Elementary.

Outside the courtroom, Randle also told reporters, "We've all made bad choices. She deserves a second chance. She is a huge part of our community."

"Jail has shocked me to my core," Bouya Ahmed told Eckerle.

Doyle is shocked she didn't get the same opportunity to address the judge and that Bouya Ahmed wants out after only a serving a couple of months for driving drunk and crashing into her. Doyle said her life has been forever changed.

"I suffered multiple facial fractures, a skull fracture, a spinal fracture, a spinal fluid leak and a brain injury that included a stroke," Doyle said.

Doyle also took exception to Randle's testimony.

"I think the principal stepped outside of her role," Doyle said. "She is representing JCPS, so, in turn, is saying that JCPS supports drunk driving and supports lower punishment for those in critical roles of taking care of small children."

Jocelyn Thomas, Doyle's mother, said her daughter has changed.

"As soon as she gets out she's going to want to help others and she will," Thomas said, "and I believe the judge is going to see that."

Prosecutors will alert Eckerle that they are submitting statements from Doyle and her family and point out that Doyle did

testify during the sentencing in October.

Attorney Leland Hulbert told Eckerle his client has completed two alcohol abuse programs and will also pay Doyle restitution for medical bills.

