Commanders of new USS Indiana visit New Albany

The commanding staff of the new USS Indiana stopped by New Albany to meet with Hoosiers on Wednesday. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The commanding staff of the soon-to-be-commissioned USS Indiana, an attack submarine and the first US Navy ship named for the Hoosier state since a World War II battleship, stopped in New Albany on Wednesday to meet with residents of the ship's namesake state.

It was part of a tour across Indiana to raise awareness of the new ship before its upcoming commissioning.

"There is a reason we name the ships after the states," Commander Jesse Zimbauer said. "To stay connected with the people we serve."

Zimbauer says the ship is completed and should be doing sea trials within a year.

The previous USS Indiana was a battleship commissioned in 1942 that saw action in the Pacific theater and received nine battle stars. It was decommissioned after Japan's surrender and scrapped in 1962.

Before that, in 1922, another ship named Indiana was scrapped before completion.

The first USS Indiana was used in the Spanish-American War. It was later renamed and sunk by the US Navy, which was testing if aerial bombs alone could destroy a battleship.

