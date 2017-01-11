Up-and-coming chefs get shot at running their business

An investigation by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is relying on interviews with 16 anonymous state workers to conclude officials in the previous Democratic administration committed "wholesale violations of state law."More >>
Daddy Rich’s is the first restaurant to try out the concept.More >>
The commanding staff of the soon-to-be-commissioned USS Indiana, an attack submarine and the first US Navy ship named for the Hoosier state since a World War II battleship, stopped in New Albany on Wednesday to meet with residents of the ship's namesake state.More >>
Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital demonstrated a lap band surgery via Facebook Live.More >>
A family fun center with 26 bowling lanes, laser tag, a roller rink, bumper cars, a laser maze and restaurant and lounge area is coming to Clarksville’s once-empty Peddler’s Mall location.More >>
