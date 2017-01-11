Up-and-coming chefs get shot at running their business

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Running a restaurant is a massive undertaking. But now a few Louisville chefs get 120 days to find out if they have what it takes to turn their dreams into brick and mortar.



The concept is called Jay’s 120, part of Chef Space in Louisville.



According to Chef Space, Jay’s 120 is a fast casual restaurant concept. Chef Space members get a chance to try out the restaurant business without fully committing to a lease and licensed kitchen.



Daddy Rich’s is the first restaurant to try out the concept.

Rodrick Martin, Kindy Townsend and Bryan Allen are cooking up their flavorful wings, waffles, wraps and sides.



“So I’ve been cooking wings for years,” Martin said. “Basically it just got to the point where people we're like 'you're not selling these?' Well I never really thought of it like that.”



But now Martin is selling his famous flavors like his lemon pepper buffalo and sweet honey sriracha wings. So far, the business has received great response and will officially open Jan. 17 inside Chef Space.

Martin said he’s learned a lot about the business aspect of running a restaurant and will hopefully apply those skills in his own space one day.



Until then, Daddy Rich’s is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 1812 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

