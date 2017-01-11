KY Geek Squad employees allegedly find child porn on doctor's computer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A child porn case out of California that has ties to Kentucky was in federal court on Wednesday. The case has gained national attention because legal documents show the FBI paid Best Buy Geek Squad employees at its central U.S. hub in Brooks, Kentucky, to inform them of child pornography found on computers.

WAVE 3 News has learned the suspect is California doctor Mark Rettenmaier. Rettenmaier is listed as a gynecological oncologist out of Newport Beach. He's been out on bail.

Rettenmaier took his computer to a Best Buy in California because it wouldn't start. The laptop was sent to the Brooks facility, where the court filing says employees told him his hard drive was bad and employees would need to perform a data recovery operation. As part of that effort, an employee allegedly discovered child pornography, reported it to his supervisor and his supervisor informed the FBI.



The FBI agent concluded that Rettenmaier's computer had once stored images known as the "Jenny" shots, a series of photographs showing a young naked girl wearing a collar. The agent used this information to obtain a search warrant for the doctor's house where the FBI say they found child pornography on other devices, including his iPhone.

The case raises issues about privacy and the government use of informants. Legal experts say it raises concerns that paying Best Buy employees hundreds of dollars as a reward for finding child porn provides an incentive for technicians to start searching people's devices rather than just fix them.

Rettenmaier is now fighting charges of child porn possession. The case is in federal court in California for a motion hearing that started on Wednesday and is expected to last a few days.

A spokesperson from Best Buy offered the following comment to Fortune.com:

"Best Buy is required by law to report the discovery of certain illegal material to law enforcement, but being paid by authorities to do so would violate company policy. If these reports are true, it is purely poor individual judgment.

If we discover child pornography in the normal course of servicing a computer, phone or tablet, we have an obligation to contact law enforcement. We believe this is the right thing to do, and we inform our customers before beginning any work that this is our

policy."



