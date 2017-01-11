Fund for Louisville giving grants to 22 local groups

The accrediting body for the University of Louisville says it has placed the school on probation because Republican Gov. Matt Bevin interfered with the board of trustees' decisions and did not use a "fair...More >>
The Fund for Louisville is giving more than $350,000 to 22 local groups this year, bringing their four-year total to $1.2 million.More >>
The case has gained national attention because legal documents show the FBI paid Best Buy Geek Squad employees at its central U.S. hub in Brooks, Kentucky, to inform them of child pornography found on computers.More >>
A mistake kept the victim from attending a shock probation hearing of a former Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who admitted she caused a serious drunk driving crash.The victim said she is upset that she didn't get to address the judge because everyone involved knew how to contact her.More >>
High school shop classes have more than changed. Either they're growing or gone.?More >>
