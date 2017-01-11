Fund for Louisville giving grants to 22 local groups - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fund for Louisville giving grants to 22 local groups

By John Paxton, Digital Content Producer
Fund For Louisville celebrated giving away $1.2 million in the past four years.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local charity held a party Wednesday to celebrate giving away more than $1 million over the past four years.

The Fund for Louisville is giving more than $350,000 to 22 local groups this year, bringing their four-year total to $1.2 million.

According to a press release, the 2017 Fund for Louisville recipients are:

Arthur S. Kling Center, Inc. - $18,200
Develop a sustainability plan incorporating Board development, operations, and fund development.

Beacon House Aftercare Program - $20,000
Evaluate the feasibility of opening a transitional housing facility for women.

Center For Neighborhoods - $20,000
New software to manage member, donor, and participant relationships and invest in staff training.

Coalition Supporting Young Adults - $20,000
Conduct a needs assessment to understanding and inform a coordinated response to the barriers that prevent Louisville’s young people from reaching their goals.

Commonwealth Fund for KET - $10,481
Acquire equipment and technology necessary to streamline administrative processes for special events.

Day Spring - $20,000
Re-brand Day Spring and Community Living as one organization, post-2016 merger of the two organizations.

Educational Justice - $20,000
Develop a mobile application to facilitate connections among students, their parents, and Educational Justice tutors.

Frazier History Museum - $20,000
Provide professional training opportunities to Museum staff and leadership.

Harbor House of Louisville - $20,000
Invest in hardware, software, and technology systems upgrades to meet the real-time electronic reporting requirements for regulatory agencies.

House of Ruth, Inc. - $4,090
Purchase software to enable more efficient searches for foundation grant opportunities.

Neighborhood House - $19,000
Invest in information technology upgrades to improve operational efficiency. 

Paws with Purpose - $19,910
Invest in a technology-based record and information management system to improve operational efficiency. 

Sister Cities of Louisville - $17,110
Develop a new strategic plan and redesign the organization’s website.

Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky - $3,997
Develop and launch a new website that effectively delivers evidence-based spina bifida medical information.

St. Vincent de Paul Louisville - $17,000
Support strategic planning and pursuit of accreditation to establish a sustainable revenue stream.

Summerbridge Louisville - $5,500
Create a marketing plan and invest in technology upgrades.

The Center for Women and Families - $20,000
Invest in a client database and reporting system that enables impact measurement and reporting.

The Dream Factory Inc. - $15,000
Invest in technology upgrades to improve organizational efficiency.

The Filson Historical Society - $18,500
Invest in information technology upgrades, training for staff, and the creation of procedural documentation processes.

Visually Impaired Preschool Services - $7,350
Develop a promotional strategy that highlights the work of this organization for potential donors.

We Day Kentucky - $20,000
Enhance the organization’s website to allow data collection and improve outreach and promotion of the organization’s impact. 

World Affairs Council of Kentucky & So. Indiana - $18,000
Develop an organizational sustainability plan.

