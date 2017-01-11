EKU student returns to Cake Wars

Meghan Smith will compete on the Jan. 16 episode. (Source: Doodlebug Cakes Facebook page)

BEREA, KY (WAVE) – A Kentucky baker is heading back to the Food Network.

Eastern Kentucky University student and Doodlebug Cakes owner Meghan Smith will be back on the reality show Cake Wars that catapulted her to fame last year.

Smith won $10,000 last year and was the youngest contestant to compete in the show's history.



Smith will compete on the Jan. 16 episode of Cake Wars.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.