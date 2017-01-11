UofL accrediting agency puts probation blame on Bevin

The Floyd County jail is looking into the events leading up to an inmate miscarrying a 17-week-old fetus in a cell bathroom last week. Meanwhile, the woman's attorney is looking into filing a wrongful death suit.More >>
The Floyd County jail is looking into the events leading up to an inmate miscarrying a 17-week-old fetus in a cell bathroom last week. Meanwhile, the woman's attorney is looking into filing a wrongful death suit.More >>
Even though it was once on Louisville's historic registry, demolition began Wednesday on an 181-year-old house.More >>
Even though it was once on Louisville's historic registry, demolition began Wednesday on an 181-year-old house.More >>
The accrediting organization for the University of Louisville blames the school's probation primarily on Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's order remaking the board of trustees, saying it violates several of their principles.More >>
The accrediting organization for the University of Louisville blames the school's probation primarily on Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's order remaking the board of trustees, saying it violates several of their principles.More >>
Meghan Smith will compete on the Jan. 16 episode of Cake Wars.More >>
Meghan Smith will compete on the Jan. 16 episode of Cake Wars.More >>
The Fund for Louisville is giving more than $350,000 to 22 local groups this year, bringing their four-year total to $1.2 million.More >>
The Fund for Louisville is giving more than $350,000 to 22 local groups this year, bringing their four-year total to $1.2 million.More >>