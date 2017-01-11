UofL accrediting agency puts probation blame on Bevin

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The accrediting organization for the University of Louisville blames the school's probation primarily on Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's order remaking the board of trustees, saying it violates several of their principles.

In a letter to acting university president Neville Pinto, dated Jan. 11, the group said the school must make substantial progress in the next two years or lose its accreditation.

UofL was placed on a year-long probation by the Southern Association of Colleges of Schools Commission on Colleges on Dec. 4. The letter sent Wednesday detailed the rationale for that decision.

The group said dismissing all board members without due process and replacing them with members of Bevin's choosing gave him too much influence. At the time, Bevin said the board was dysfunctional and needed a clean slate.

The group also said Bevin's involvement in negotiating the exit of former university president James Ramsey was an overreach, impinging on the board's authority to choose the school's leader.

The letter did not specifically address legislation passed over the weekend that calls for the board of trustees to be abolished once again. Another new board would be filled with appointments made by Bevin and confirmed by the state senate. The letter did note, however, that changes to legislation should "ensure the protection of the institution's governing Board from future instances of undue political pressure."

A special committee from the organization will make a visit to UofL as a part of the monitoring process. The school must prepare reports on its progress and demonstrate compliance within two years. If it does not reach compliance after two years of probation, it will lose accreditation.

