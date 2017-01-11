Demolition begins on 181-year-old Highlands home

Even though it was once on Louisville's historic registry, demolition began Wednesday on an 181-year-old house. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Even though it was once on Louisville's historic registry, demolition began Wednesday on an 181-year-old house.

Petitioners lobbied for the Powell-Smith House, located on Tremont Drive in the Highlands, to be saved. But the family that had just bought the home before it was added to the list said it was financially impossible to fix it.



In December of 2015, the Louisville Metro Council sided with the family and removed the house from the list.

Leslie Cissell, who signed the landmark petition, said, “We had hoped there could be both, that there could be new houses while still preserving the house that is there, which is from about 1836.”

Architect Ben Robbins said, “We certainly love and respect old buildings. This particular old building just had too many obstacles.”



The architect said the new home that will be built on the property will be sensitive to neighbors and fit the neighborhood's context.

