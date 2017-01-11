Floyd County jail investigating inmate's miscarriage

BY ELIZABETH DEPOMPEI

News and Tribune

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (News and Tribune) - The Floyd County jail is looking into the events leading up to an inmate miscarrying a 17-week-old fetus in a cell bathroom last week. Meanwhile, the woman's attorney is looking into filing a wrongful death suit.

Angela Booker, 27, New Albany, was booked into the jail around 8 p.m. New Year's Day on charges that she was found carrying a controlled substance and syringe. Floyd County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Wayne Kessinger said Booker had been using heroin and advised corrections staff that she was several weeks pregnant. The jail typically does not have nurses on staff during the night shift, so Booker was scheduled to see a nurse the next morning, Kessinger said.

"There were no issues at that time, so she was given some medication and sent on to be monitored," Kessinger said of the next morning.

Kessinger said Booker was kept in a holding cell in a medical observation area, where Booker would have been visible "on a regular basis." A few days later, around 6 p.m. on Jan. 5, Booker started complaining to officers of abdominal pain, Kessinger said. She was again checked out by a nurse and "there were no big issues" at the time. The nurse left for the day around 7 or 8 p.m.

Then around 11 p.m., Booker started having abdominal pain again. She told jail staff, who in turn contacted a doctor by phone. Kessinger said the doctor's orders were to continue monitoring Booker until a nurse could see her the next morning. Kessinger said staff checked on Booker every 30 minutes, for a total of 16 times throughout the night. He said she did not request to go to the hospital and did not indicate that she thought she was in labor.

Around 4 a.m. on Jan. 6, Booker miscarried. Kessinger said Booker had gone to the cell bathroom and started yelling for help. Jail staff responded and moved Booker onto a mat, where Kessinger said Booker ultimately miscarried the fetus. According to the Centers for Disease Control, a miscarriage is defined as fetal loss at less than 20 weeks of pregnancy. In the United States, a fetus is considered viable at approximately 24 weeks, which is also dependent on available treatment, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

But Stephen Beardsley, an attorney representing Booker in the criminal case against her, said his client believes the miscarriage could have been prevented had she received earlier medical attention. Beardsley said Booker knew that the abdominal pain was due to contractions, and that she told jail staff she was in labor.

"She told the guards that this was preterm labor and the hospital had the drugs that could stop the preterm labor," Beardsley said Tuesday, adding that Booker has had two children and was familiar with the signs of labor.

But despite her calls for help, Booker was ignored, Beardsley said. After the miscarriage, she was taken to the hospital and released from the jail on her own recognizance. She named the child she lost Elijah.

Kessinger said the jail is conducting an internal review that's expected to be completed in the coming days. But he said he's already seen security footage and there's no indication that Booker was pleading for help until she went to the bathroom around 4 a.m. Investigators will also talk to the other inmates who were in the cell.

Beardsley said he's still looking into the incident and had plans to meet with Booker Tuesday afternoon. Beardsley said it was his and his client's intention to file a wrongful death suit against the jail. As for whether Booker's drug use contributed to the miscarriage, Beardsley said he doesn't believe so, but noted that he's not a medical expert.

Floyd County Coroner David Moore could not be reached Tuesday, but Beardsley said an autopsy of the fetus would not be performed.