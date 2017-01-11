Woman hit by LMPD cruiser

The incident was reported at the intersection of South Preston and East Chestnut Streets around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman was taken to an area hospital after she was hit by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in downtown Louisville.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the officer was on Preston Street and attempted to make a right turn onto Chestnut Street when he hit the woman who was walking in the crosswalk around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mitchell said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.



The LMPD Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

