1200 curates experience for album release

The album release show 1200 Live takes over the Kentucky Center on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Source: 1200)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hip hop artist and classically trained musician, Jecorey 1200 Arthur, will debut his new album with an experience called 1200 Live.

>> VIDEO: Watch The Setlist

The double album, Séance & Spirit, explores themes of darkness and light. He sat down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his inspiration for the album on The Setlist on WAVE 3 News.

1200 Live takes over the Kentucky Center on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all ages show are $20 for adults and $10 for students with an ID. Hear what you can expect from the release show in the video above.

Everyone who attends the release show will go home with digital and physical versions of Séance & Spirit.

