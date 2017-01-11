LMPD opens its doors to seek public's input

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Getting the average citizen involved in the department to help fight crime - that's part of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s new plan discussed Wednesday night.

"We have to try," LMPD Major David Ray, of the Training Division, said. "There's too many people dying, too many people getting hurt."

The plan is to get average citizens to go through some of LMPD's training and give them a voice in how the department hires officers, how they're trained and how they should respond to different scenarios.

"It's important for us to listen to even our critics," Ray said.

It's part of LMPD's game change, following an outline called 21st Century Policing, which opens the doors for everyone to be part of the process.

"We are not assuming responsibility for what our own folks are doing and we're not assuming responsibility of being good citizens," Frank Anderson said after the meeting.

Anderson believes change will only come if people step up to the plate.

"How can you represent me if you don't involve me?" Anderson asked.

People can also join the citizens advisory board. Recently more than 100 people applied to be a part of the group, Ray said.

"There are some young people out there who want to help their communities," Javon Hill, who attended the meeting, said.

Others think getting young people to sign up will be tough.

"Some people would but some people wouldn't 'cuz they wouldn't look at it much," Rashawn Walker said.

Major Ray said time will tell.

"Once they get that inside view of actually what's going on they'll have a different understanding and see things better," he said.

Some of the programs, like the role-playing, are already available. Others are still in the works for later this year. If you would like to get involved call the training division at (502) 574-7161.

