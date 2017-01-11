Red Hot Roasters moving locations

The healthcare company has instituted a 30-minute ER Pledge, which it says will cut patients wait times in half.More >>
The suit is over $9,000 worth of fines, which the neighborhood association says are illegal and excessive.More >>
The incident was reported at the intersection of South Preston and East Chestnut Streets around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The Floyd County jail is looking into the events leading up to an inmate miscarrying a 17-week-old fetus in a cell bathroom last week. Meanwhile, the woman's attorney is looking into filing a wrongful death suit.More >>
Even though it was once on Louisville's historic registry, demolition began Wednesday on an 181-year-old house.More >>
