Red Hot Roasters moving locations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular coffee shop is relocating in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood.



Red Hot Roasters has outgrown their current space on Lexington Road so they are moving across the street into an old car lot.

The new space will not have a drive-thru window, but will allow for outdoor seating.

Plans call for the current spot on Lexington Road to be transformed into a liquor store.



Red Hot Roasters is planning a second location on East Main Street in Butchertown.

